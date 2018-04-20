The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two top bosses from the regional business world are to go under the spotlight in the fourth Burton Mail and Else Solicitors' series of 'Meet the Leaders' events.

Shaun Chilton, chief executive officer of Clinigen Group, global experts in pharmaceuticals based in Burton, will be taking to the stage alongside Paul Faulkner, the chief executive officer at the Birmingham Chamber of Commerce Group.

The evening is designed to give interested parties and employees the chance to hear first-hand from leaders in the nearby area.

This will be the fourth event, and will take place on Thursday, May 3 from 5.30pm until 7.30pm at The Mulberry Restaurant at Burton and South Derbyshire College.

Some food and drinks will be provided for free.

The format will be presented as a live question and answer session, mostly led by local businessman Dave Bryon, and the audience will be able to ask their own questions as well.

The pair will discuss their career paths so far, and offer key pieces of advice to the audience.

The first event in November saw more than 70 young professionals turn out to hear from Burton Albion Football Club chairman Ben Robinson and manager Nigel Clough.

Medical bosses from Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the body which oversees Queen's Hospital in the town, were featured in the January event, with Magnus Harrison, the medical director of the trust and lead nurse, Paula Gardner.

And in March Noreen Oliver MBE, the chief executive officer of the Burton Addiction Centre and Holly Murdoch, managing director at the Football Association-run St. George’s Park, went under the microscope.

The May event is free, with tickets available online and available to be booked at http://elsesolicitors.eventbrite.com .