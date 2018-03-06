The video will start in 8 Cancel

A one-way system could be brought in to deal with congestion that is hampering trade in a South Derbyshire town.

Roads bosses say gridlock in Melbourne is hitting businesses hard and have highlighted problems with on-street parking.

But now there are new plans for a one-way system running from near the Station Road/Castle Street junction to Derby Road.

The system would also apply along Derby Road from the Queensway junction, near Sainsbury's, and down Potter Street to the Castle Street junction.

Stop signs would be brought in on Derby Road between Chapel Street and Potter Street, as well as at the junction of Potter Street and Castle Street.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesman said Melbourne Parish Council and townsfolk would soon be consulted on the scheme.

The spokesman said: "This is very much a starting point to gauge local opinion from residents and business people in the area.

"Our drawings show initial proposals which can be used in future discussions with the parish council and local people."

Initial proposals were unveiled by Richard Handbury, who is part of the traffic and safety service for Amber Valley, Erewash Borough and South Derbyshire, at the recent Melbourne Area Forum.

Mr Handbury said there was not enough on-street parking and businesses were suffering from congestion, which was causing issues with deliveries.

He said the county council could bring in more parking wardens, but they could only manage a limited number of locations in the area at a time.

Mr Handbury said he was seeking a "self-policing" system, where Derby Road, Chapel Street and Potter Street could be made one-way and traffic kept away from Packhorse Road, where Melbourne Infant School and Melbourne Junior School are located.