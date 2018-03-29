Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A long-established Burton mental health charity is on the lookout for kind-hearted volunteers to join the board of trustees.

Burton and District Mind, based in Branston Road, has provided support and guidance to people suffering with mental health problems across East Staffordshire for the last 25 years.

The charity is led by a number of unpaid trustees, who are passionate about improving the mental health of people and help guide them through what can be the hardest periods of their lives.

Organisers now want more people to sign up to join the board of trustees, who are willing to give up at least one evening a month to discuss issues regarding the group.

They are particularly targeting people with financial understanding and anybody with experience in fund-raising for a cause.

Anybody who has experience dealing with mental health problems or are from an under-represented community are 'especially welcomed.'

Ken Builth, the current trustee chairman, said: "These are challenging times for everyone, so it's not surprising that many people find it difficult to cope.

"Anyone can suffer mental health problems, at any age and from any background. Burton and District Mind is passionate about helping local people with mental health problems.

"We have already achieved a great deal, but we want to do even more. This is difficult with the impact of austerity cuts hitting the voluntary sector hard, but we have a great team and are constantly finding new ways of rising to the challenge.

"We want to hear from local people who are concerned about mental health and have an evening or more a month to spare to join our board of trustees.

"The role is voluntary and unpaid, but it is a great opportunity to give something back to the local community."

Anybody interested in getting involved or securing more information should get in touch on info@burtonmind.co.uk or by calling 01283 566696.