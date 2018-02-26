Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Today is youngster Mia Parnell's tenth birthday - it is a day her family thought they would never see.

The youngster has a rare mystery degenerative disease and today, Monday, February 26, her mum has paid a special birthday tribute to her 'true fighter'.

Linton schoolgirl Mia, has seen her life blighted by the undiagnosed condition, which affects her muscles and nerves, speech and mobility. The symptoms started a few years ago but doctors have not identified what is causing Mia's ill health. All they can say is that the condition looks to be life-limiting as aspects of Mia's health have already deteriorated.

Plucky Mia has been looking forward to her birthday and like many little girls her age all she wants are some My Little Pony toys.

Today, her mum Sarah, 40, has paid tribute to her brave little princess for always smiling despite her pain and even helping her mum cope with watching her brave little girl battle the illness.

Sarah, who is also mum to Lydia, 20 and Callum, 12, said: "The past few years have been a roller coaster with Mia deteriorating so quickly and two years ago we were told we wouldn't see another Christmas with her.

"Recently I have noticed her slowing down more because she has more muscle wastage and nerve damage making things more tiring, but Mia is a true fighter who continues with strength and determination to keep her illness from taking over.

"She has been so excited for her birthday and she is really happy to be 10, all she asked for were some My Little Pony toys. We plan to have a small family party at home but in the summer we are going to do a bigger celebration when it is warmer. It is a special birthday anyway but it is extra special for us."

Sarah admits that if anyone would have told her a couple of years ago that Mia would be celebrating the birthday milestone she would never have believed them.

She said: "We don’t know what the future holds but we know that the condition is life-limiting so every moment is precious. You sort of convince yourselves not to get your hopes up so I never thought I would see this day.

"The problem with not having a definite diagnosis is that it is very hard for people to understand because Mia tries not to let people see her problems or the seriousness of her condition.

"The reality is her condition could change at any point but on the flip side Mia would never want people to feel sorry for her; she loves meeting people and having a chat checking they are all okay.

"For Mia the pain is never shown outside the house. She would rather struggle with a smile on her face than be in a wheelchair and I am so proud of her determination in life, we just have to make sure she doesn’t do too much as she gets tired very easily."

Mia was also a winner of a Burton Mail Community Champion award for being an inspirational youngster for the way she has dealt with her condition. The youngster has even drawn up a bucket list of things she wants to do, some of which she has already achieved, including meeting X Factor winner Matt Terry.

For now, Mia's family say they are taking each day as it comes but they have big plans to conquer Mia’s bucket list in the near future. Sarah would also like to see more awareness for children who like Mia, suddenly become ill with no explanation.

Sarah said: "Life should never be taken for granted as things can change so quickly and I have learned that it is the little things that can become the biggest memory. I have a chance to make memories fulfilling Mia’s dreams now before she deteriorates but can only do things with the help of people that support her.

"This year we are hoping to get some kind of diagnosis from the 100,000 genome sequencing we have been on for two years and we are hoping to tick a few more things from Mia’s bucket list which we had to put on hold last year after losing our home.

" Top of the list is seeing the giraffes at Chessington World of adventures which is possible thanks to a fund-raiser held by the Black Pearl tattoo studio last year.





"The support and fund-raising we have received since Mia became ill has been amazing and Mia has done things we truly never thought possible and created memories to last a lifetime, such as meeting One Direction, Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Matt Terry to her having a special Valentine’s party with her friends, Phat Magic and Elsa and Anna from Frozen.

"To each and every person that follows Mia’s story either through the Burton Mail or on Mia’s Facebook page thank you for helping me complete Mia’s dreams it means the world to us.

"One day Mia's legacy will be made and we will help other people create their children’s dreams as Mia would want."

Sarah’s birthday message to her "special princess Mia."

She said: "Mia you make me proud every day with your love and strength for life. Happy 10th birthday and keep on fighting. I love you to the moon and back, mummy xxxxx."



Would you like to send Mia a birthday message?

Last year the Burton Mail ran an appeal to encourage people from all over the world to send Mia a birthday card to give her a special treat. Mia was inundated with thousands of letters from places, including ones from America and Australia and this year Sarah hopes people will send Mia a video message for her birthday instead.

She said: "Mia's Mail was a massive success and Mia was overwhelmed with the post last year. I think I would struggle to beat that if I am honest but I thought as she can’t read well videos would be a lovely personal touch and she can see who is sending the messages.

"The last eight months has been awful as we were given notice on our house and had to wait for an adapted house from the council. We have had to move areas to get the only property that became available and Mia has had to leave all her friends. I know this would really cheer her up and let her know that other people are thinking of her."

Anyone that wants to send a video message to Mia can send it to sarahitsmagic@gmail.com