A superfit sportsman was struck down and killed by a mystery illness just months after he retired.

Michael Kelsall's wife Judy has now made it her mission to find out what killed him in the space of just six weeks.

Mr Kelsall, of Rolleston-on-Dove, gained a reputation as a "legend" among young and old following his role as a coach at Burton Athletics Club. His love of sport also saw him play hockey, badminton and teach skiing.

Sadly, despite his active and healthy lifestyle, the great-grandfather fell ill in January and died suddenly from a mystery illness, at the age of 61.

Mrs Kelsall, 65, has paid tribute to her "loving and loyal" husband and said she owes it to him to find out what caused his sudden and tragic death.

She said: "I first met Michael at the Burton Athletics Club many years ago. I started there in 1980 and Michael later joined in 1989.

"We met doing practice runs for the Burton 10 mile race and I just thought he was such a lovely person. We became friends quite quickly and we were together for 30 years, the best 30 years of my life.

"Once I met him my life turned around - he was full of ideas and life and the grandchildren adored him. He would make the biggest sandcastles, go rock-pooling and we would have our own mini Olympics on the beach. He just loved to mess around and make people smile."

The couple also shared a love of skiing and went on ski trips across the globe, making sure they squeezed in one or two skiing holidays a year. They had recently returned from their latest jaunt in January, when Michael became ill.

Mrs Kelsall, who used to work at Pirelli as an office manager in the commercial tyre department, said: "We got home on January 13 and Michael fell ill shortly after.

"Doctors thought he might have pneumonia or some sort of lung condition but they weren’t completely sure what they were dealing with.

"We have both never smoked and only ever had the odd glass of wine every now and again. Michael did the London Marathon four times and used to play hockey for Burton. He was the fittest person I know.

"Michael wasn't responding to any antibiotics the hospital tried and before long he ended up in intensive care."

Despite hoping for the best, Mrs Kelsall said her husband knew he was going to die, and being the fun-loving joker he is, he told his wife to "make sure she throws him a fun funeral".

Sadly, he passed away on February 25, leaving her devastated.

She said: "It was very sudden and a big shock, I just couldn’t believe it. I am still waiting for answers but I feel like I owe it to him to find out what it was and where it came from.

"He knew he wasn't going to make it but I just never thought he wouldn’t be coming home."

Mrs Kelsall said that the "outpouring of grief" from those who knew her husband comforted her and made her realise how much of an impact he had on other people’s lives, not just her family’s.

She said: "There were more than 200 people at his funeral and we are still getting cards through the door now. There were more than 100 cards of condolence.

"I have known since I met Michael just how lovely he was but I was overwhelmed by the support from people he worked with or played sport with. There were people who had allotments near ours many years ago and people he played badminton with 30 years ago, who came along to the funeral.

"So many people wanted to speak about him and share their stories. It was amazing. One young lad he worked with came to talk to me at the funeral and called him a legend. He was so popular and it was beautiful to see the difference he had made to so many."

Mr Kelsall's "encouraging nature" meant he was often roped in to help the youngsters at the athletics club, a decision which led to him taking up a coaching qualification.

Mrs Kelsall said: "Michael was a helper and he always liked to do what he could for people. There is a young man at the athletics club who has Down's Syndrome and Michael had so much time for him.

"He would fasten his shoes up for him and encourage people to pick him for their team, he was so lovely with him but that was Michael - a people person through and through.

"Michael really enjoyed working with the youngsters, particularly those in year six and seven and they loved him because he was so lively and such good fun. He loved to mess around.

"Michael had a massive influence when it came to family but he was so much more than that.

"He was a larger-than-life character and the send-off he got and the tributes people paid were just what he deserved."

Mrs Kelsall said she has taken comfort from the ways in which Mr Kelsall touched people’s lives, but the saddest part is that their lives were only just beginning.

She said: "Michael was an engineer at Lubrizol in Duffield and he loved his work. He loved the guys he worked with who all knew him as Mick.

"No matter how much he had on, Michael was always full of energy and we loved to spend time together. Sport was something we were both passionate about and we loved doing it together but we also like to travel.

"The thing we have enjoyed most over the years is teaching the grandchildren to ski and we went all over the place to Austria, America and Italy.

"Michael also studied at the Open University and qualified as a bachelor of science. He collected his degree in Paris and we went with our mums to get it. It is memories like that which will stay with me forever.

"Our last holiday together was very special and we made so many lovely memories. The saddest thing is that Michael only retired in September; there were lots of things we were going to do and now I don’t know what I will do."

Mr Kelsall was also a keen gardener and used to take care of his garden as well as his mum's but one of his biggest loves was his cavalier King Charles spaniel Nell.

Mrs Kelsall said: "He always did a beautiful job and nothing was ever too much trouble. He was a very loving husband, very loyal and always there for me, supporting me in everything I did."

But it was she who had to compromise when it came to getting the dog.

She said: "We have only had the dog for just over a year. She originally belonged to Michael’s younger sister but she died of breast cancer in 2014.

"I knew Michael wanted the dog and in Christmas 2016 we gave in. I never planned on having a dog on my own but I wouldn’t part with her now.

"People joked at Michael's funeral she was his other woman because they were inseparable.

"It is funny because Michael asked for the send-off to be fun and I don’t think the guests could quite believe it when we left the church to the 'Ski Sunday' theme tune. There were lots of smiles, but then that was the effect Michael always had on people."

Mr Kelsall also leaves his son Mark, 47, and grandchildren Abby, Kynan and Mia. Mr and Mrs Kelsall also have a great grandson named Arthur.

Burton Athletics Club pay tribute to 'truly great man' Michael

Jaime Walker, 35, is the chairman and head throws coach at Burton Athletics Club and had the pleasure of knowing Mr Kelsall for six years.

He has paid tribute on behalf of the club to a "well-loved and respected coach and friend".

Mr Walker, said: "Words cannot begin to describe how much this sad loss has devastated Michael’s wife Judy, his family and everyone involved with the club.

"Michael was truly a great man, a fantastic husband, friend and coach. The impact he had on everyone’s lives will never, ever, be forgotten and always put a smile on everyone’s faces when in his company.

"Michael was fit as a fiddle and did the Dovedale Dash, a cross country race of nearly five miles, just weeks before he died so it came as a complete shock.

"I can remember seeing him when he returned from the ski trip and he told me he had a spot of 'man flu'. He was quite jovial and cheerful and just put on a stiff upper lip. When Judy told me he had been admitted to hospital I sent her over a photograph of him carrying the Olympic torch in Stapenhill which she said made him smile, but he died a few days later.

"For me and the club it was devastating. Michael always fancied himself as a practical joker and he was very funny.

"As a coach he loved he loved the underdog and the person who was trying. He was always encouraging those at the back and helping to make them better. He was always at the finish line cheering them on and when it would be bucketing down he would keep the spirits up. He was an inspiration.

"As an athlete he held more than 10 club records and been competing and representing the club for 20 years. He was particularly passionate about long jump and high jump, but his number one love was Judy and that is how we will remember Michael.

"It was always Mike and Judy in the same breath. They were always together and never apart, a bit like Ant and Dec really. People really respect them as coaches and as a married couple and our hearts go out to Judy, who did not just lose her husband but her best friend as well."

The club, which has opened a book of condolence for people to share their treasured memories of Mr Kelsall, is also hoping to raise cash for two memorial benches in his memory as he liked to sit out and catch the sunshine with Judy.

One will go in the couple's garden and the other will take pride of place at the club so Mrs Kelsall can sit out and use the bench to feel closer to him.