Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Tatenhill woman who dedicates her life to caring for her wheelchair-bound terminally-ill son has been nominated for a Burton Heroes award.

Michelle Gower previously owned a sweet shop in Burton Market Hall before she started to notice health problems with her then five-year-old son, Luke.

The mum-of-three said Luke had always been a "late developer" but alarm bells started to ring when she noticed he had been falling over and frequently hitting his head.

She said: "He was having falls and banging his head and the doctors kept saying there was nothing wrong with him.

"I started to feel paranoid thinking I was looking for problems that weren't there, but we took him to a paediatrician who diagnosed him within 20 minutes.

"It's been a rollercoaster since that we can't get off."

Luke has a rare form of muscular dystrophy, which means he is wheelchair-bound, needs help to breathe and requires round-the-clock care.

Despite his everyday battles with ill-health, mum Michelle said it doesn't stop him from playing on his Xbox games console, watching films, "annoying his sisters" and listening to his pop hero Olly Murs.

As a full-time carer for Luke, Michelle says her day-to-day life sees her constantly making sure Luke has his medication, and is fed and changed daily.

The 41-year-old said: "I make sure he's up and out of bed whenever possible. He goes to Saxon school in Lichfield three mornings a week.

"He has to have 24-hour care so we have carers who stay in the house with him all night. I have one carer who does days and the rest is me and his sisters.

"It gets hard some days to care for him when he's having a bad day and he's tired and in pain.

"You have to figure out what is the best way to support him with his respiratory distress. He's also on a machine most of the time so we have to make sure it's topped up and clean and everything.

"You're kind of on a rollercoaster ride where you're constantly making sure everything is okay."

Michelle has previously told of her pride after Luke celebrated his 13th birthday - a day the family thought they would never see.

She said: "We are very proud that Luke made it to 13.

"We are going to London to the Villains and Heroes convention and on the London Eye. He's looking forward to it."

Michelle said before Luke's diagnosis she previously owned a shop called Shelly's Sweets and Treats but had to close it when her son fell ill. She now runs the store online and from home.

She said: "Keeping Luke alive is the most challenging part. You have to make sure he doesn't get an infection because it isn't the muscular dystrophy, it's the pneumonia.

"We have to make sure there's no-one with too many germs around, we kind of have a germ-free house.

"We don't know how long we have left with him so every day is a memory. Every time we do something with him it's a memory."

Michelle has been nominated for The Carer of the Year Award, sponsored by Healthcare at Home, as part of our Burton Mail Heroes Awards taking place in July.

A spokesman for Healthcare at Home said: "Healthcare at Home is the UK's leading clinical provider of healthcare services in out-of-hospital settings; at home, at work and in the community.

"We partner with the NHS, pharmaceutical companies and private providers to deliver services essential for sustainable healthcare.

"For more than 25 years, Healthcare at Home's head office has been based in Burton and we currently employ more than 700 people across our two sites at 107 Station Street and Fifth Avenue in Centrum 100.

And than 60 per cent of our colleagues are Burton residents!

"As an organisation we have the privilege of caring for people in their homes and in the communities we serve.

"We understand the important role that carers play within families and the wider community and we're constantly amazed by the phenomenal job that carers do. That's why we're proud to sponsor the Burton Mail Heroes Awards 'Carer of the Year' Award.

"For more information about Healthcare at Home and details of Burton-based career opportunities visit www.hah.co.uk."

The Burton Mail Heroes Awards aim to acknowledge the outstanding efforts of people, including unsung heroes and outstanding neighbouring who go the extra mile to help others without a second thought for themselves.

Nominations are still open - and anyone can nominate someone they think deserves recognition.

The ceremony will consist of a drinks reception, three-course meal, celebrity hosts and the awards themselves where category winners will be announced.

To nominate your hero and say the biggest thank-you of all, all you need to for do is fill out this form. It's quick and easy to do.

There are awards for: