A bus operator says it has been forced to cut bus services in Burton and South Derbyshire has announced changes to routes that will come into force next month.

Midland Classic says it has made the changes following an eight-week consultation by Staffordshire County Council which asked for people's views on four different options for local bus service provision.

However, the council says it has stopped the subsidy on only three of Midland Classic's services - affecting journeys in the evenings, weekends and bank holidays - and adds that any other changes to services were decisions made by the company and not the authority.

The changes which come into place on April 1, include the withdrawal of the Burton to Rolleston to Tutbury service, named route one and route four which travels through Woodville, Swadlincote, Stanton and Burton.

There are also new routes available.

Free timetable booklets outlining the changes are available from local libraries, council offices, Tourist Information Centres and on-bus, can also be found by emailing info@midlandclassic.com or calling the customer helpline on 01283 500228.

Midland Classic operations manager, Michael Cartwright, said: "Following the eight-week consultation by Staffordshire County Council which asked for people's views on four different options of local bus service provision, a decision has been reached by the local authority to make cuts to a number of local bus routes across Staffordshire.

"Although some of these changes affect bus routes operated by Midland Classic we have looked closely at those routes and are pleased to be able to retain some and introduce new journeys without support from the local authority."

Mark Deaville, the county council’s cabinet member for commercial, said: “Based on feedback from a public consultation last summer, we are using the budget available to subsidise weekday bus travel linking people with employment, education and health and more than 96% of current bus journeys will still be able to be made.

“Our changes to subsidies affect bus journeys made in the evenings, weekends and on bank holidays on only three of the service operated by Midlands Classic, the 401, the 811 and the 812, and the other announced changes are decisions made by the company and not the county council.

“We actually continue to subsidise some journeys provided by Midlands Classic and, since the review, have been working with operators, parish and borough councils and partners to explore if third party funding, changes to timetables and routes, and changes to our other contracts can help retain further services.”

The revised timetable includes the following changes.

Route 1: Burton on Trent – Rolleston - Tutbury

All journeys on Saturdays will be withdrawn following a decline in customer numbers.

The departure at 07.10 from Eton Park to Burton will be withdrawn Monday to Friday along with the 16.20, 16.50 and 17.20 departures from Burton also on Monday to Friday. Additional journeys will run on route 8H at similar times to serve Horninglow Road and Rolleston Road.

Route 2: Edge Hill – Burton on Trent - Horninglow

An amended timetable will be introduced with some weekday journeys withdrawn. The Saturday service will now run up to every 30 minutes.

Route 3: Winshill – Burton – Queens Hospital – Longmead Road

Route 8: Swadlincote – Newhall – Burton – Queens Hospital – Longmead Road

The Monday to Saturday timetable on routes 3/8 and Sunday route 8H will be amended in the Horninglow area to provide a new service to the Red House Farm development (subject to Bus Gate being opened between Lower Outwoods Road and new housing development – if not accessible from 1 April 2018 buses will wait time at Queens Hospital). Buses to Norton Road and Longmead Road continue to run up to every 30 minutes.

Following recent monitoring of bus routes, we will no longer run via Elmsleigh Drive and some poorly used evening journeys are withdrawn.

Route 4: Woodville – Swadlincote – Stanton - Burton

The 17.55 Burton to Woodville along with the 2005 Burton to Woodville and 20.25 Woodville to Burton journeys are withdrawn due to a decline in customer numbers.

Route 401: Uttoxeter – Tutbury – Queens Hospital - Burton

The departures at 06.44 from Hatton and 07.25 from Uttoxeter to Burton on Monday to Friday will no longer serve Rolleston and will run along Lodge Hill between Tutbury, Burton Street and The Beacon, Tutbury Road. The departure at 06.44 from Hatton to Burton is retimed to depart at 06.34.

On Saturdays a new departure will be introduced from Uttoxeter to Burton at 07.55. Departures at 07.25 and 08.30 from Uttoxeter to Burton will run on Monday to Friday only. The departure at 06.44 from Hatton to Burton will be withdrawn on Saturdays due to a decline in patronage.

The Sunday service along with most weekday evening journeys between Burton and Uttoxeter will no longer operate following withdrawal of support by Staffordshire County Council. The departure at 18.35 from Burton to Uttoxeter and the 19.25 (previously 19.45) departure from Uttoxeter to Burton will continue to operate on Monday to Saturday without support from the local authority.

Route 406: Uttoxeter – Outer Circle

The Saturday Town Circle journey at 08.00 will be withdrawn along with all evening journeys on Monday to Saturday from 19.23 onwards will be withdrawn following withdrawal of support by Staffordshire County Council.

Route 402A: Burton – Abbots Bromley – Draycott - Uttoxeter

All journeys running towards Burton will be retimed and run direct from the Acorn Inn to Burton. The 07.15 from Burton is retimed to depart at 07.10

Route 811 / 812: Burton Barton under Needwood - Lichfield

The Saturday departure at 06.15 Burton to Lichfield is withdrawn following a decline in customer numbers.

The Monday to Friday departure at 06.35 from Lichfield to Burton along with the Saturday departure at 07.15 from Lichfield to Burton will commence in Barton.

The 15.40 departure on weekdays from Lichfield will be retimed to depart 10 minutes later to maintain reliability.

New journeys to Barton are being introduced on a trial basis.

The Monday to Saturday departures from Burton to Lichfield at 19.00 and 21.00 along with the 20.00 and 22.15 departures from Lichfield to Burton departures and all Sunday journeys are withdrawn following withdrawal of support by Staffordshire County Council.

A new journey will be introduced on Monday to Saturday departing Lichfield, Bus Station at 19.10 for Burton as service 811 calling at Streethay, Fradley, Alrewas, Barton under Needwood and Branston.

Route X12: Burton – Branston – Lichfield - fast and direct

The weekdays 07.10 Burton Railway Station, Burton to Lichfield will commence in New Street.

The 19.10 departure from Lichfield to Burton will be renumbered 811 and will call at Streethay, Fradley, Alrewas, Barton under Needwood and Branston offering a partial replacement to later evening journeys being withdrawn following withdrawal of support by the local authority.

Route 822: Lichfield City Circular

The departure at 15.15 from Lichfield Bus Station will be withdrawn following a decline in customer numbers.