A life-saving air ambulance charity is set to benefit from the commission on house sales.

HomeXperts, a national estate agency which has a branch in Burton run by Chris Wood and Alexandra Muresan, has partnered with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity to raise funds through its commission on all house sales.

The estate agency will be donating 25 per cent of its one per cent commission on all home sales completed through its free instant online valuation portal.

The fund-raising scheme will be applied nationally and involve more than 30 estate agents, and is expected to raise thousands of pounds to help save many lives.

Sussanne Chambers, managing director of HomeXperts, said: "We're so pleased to have started a new business relationship with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, and to show our appreciation of the lifesaving work that is done, we've introduced this new offer when sales complete in the UK.

"I can't wait to develop our relationship further and look forward to what else we can get involved in to support the charity in the future."

Sofia Voutianitis, corporate partnerships manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: "It's relationships like this that help to keep our helicopters in the air and keep our crew saving lives.

"Each one of our missions costs £2,500, so we're very grateful to all the team at HomeXperts for this amazing offer."

More information about the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and how to support the organisation in other ways is available from the team by calling 0800 8402040 or visiting www.midlandsairambulance.com