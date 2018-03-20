Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A paedophile who caused or incited sexual activity with a child has been jailed for seven years.

Martin Else, 56, of Lichfield Avenue, in Midway, was found guilty during a trial at Derby Crown Court of causing or inciting a child into sexual activity.

Else, had also been convicted at a previous hearing of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13 in Swadlincote last year. He appeared yesterday, Monday, March 19, to be sentenced.

After the case, police praised Else’s victim and said they hope that her bravery would encourage other victims of abuse to come forward.

Detective Constable Simon Blood, of Derbyshire Police, said: "The victim in this case is a young girl who came forward and spoke about what happened to her.

"From the moment she did so, she was fully supported - not only by Derbyshire Constabulary – but by a number of other organisations with her best interest at heart.

"The victim was listened to, believed, showed great bravery and maturity in giving evidence to the court and – ultimately – the truth came out and an appropriate sentence was passed.

"She has my respect and admiration – and I hope this case gives other young victims the confidence to come forward and report abuse."

The victim’s age and identity can’t be revealed due to having lifelong anonymity as a juvenile victim of crime.