A popular Midway pub has reopened its kitchen after a huge fire forced it to close in August last year.

The blaze at the Wheel Inn started in a wheelie bin outside the venue.

Due to extensive damage to the kitchen, the pub stopped serving food on Friday, September 1. The pub itself has still been open for business as usual.

But staff have now taken to social media to let people know the Swadlincote watering hole started serving food again on Saturday, January 13.

In a post, they said: "Our kitchen is now fully fixed and operational.

"There will also be no Sunday Roast dinners until January 21.

"Thank you for all your patience during the last few months."