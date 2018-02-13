The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who was injured in a collision with a car when she was in her electric wheelchair escaped serious injury, West Midlands Ambulance Service has said.

The crash happened on Horninglow Road at the junction for Victoria Crescent at 5.15pm on Friday, February 12. Today an ambulance service spokesman said the woman was not seriously injured.

Paramedics and police officers were quickly on the scene and a woman, who was in the wheelchair, was treated for minor injuries and taken to hospital.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Paramedics were called to Horninglow Road at the junction for Victoria Crescent after reports of a collision between a car and a wheelchair.

"We treated one woman in her 40s who had suffered a minor head injury and was taken to Burton Queens Hospital."

Staffordshire Police also confirmed they had been in attendance at the scene and the woman in the wheelchair was taken to hospital as a precaution.

An eye witness told the Burton Mail the woman in the electric wheelchair was outside Bargain Buys when the incident happened.

They said: "Police and ambulance staff were both there and they took her to hospital."