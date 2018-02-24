The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A missing Burton man has been found "safe and well", police have said.

Nigel Burton-York was reported missing after he was last seen at 8pm on Thursday, February 22.

Staffordshire Police issued an appeal to find the 50-year-old, which was shared dozens of times on Facebook and Twitter by members of the public.

A police helicopter was spotted flying around Burton in the afternoon on Friday, February 23, and Staffordshire Police confirmed the vehicle was out looking for Mr Burton-York.

Now, a spokesman for the police has said that he was found safe and well last night, and they thanked the public for their help.

They said: "Nigel Burton-York was located last night. We know that he is safe and well.

"We would like to thank the public for their assistance in our appeal to find him."