A 68-year-old man who went missing in Burton earlier today, Thursday, February 1, has now been "safe and well".

Staffordshire Police became concerned for the safety of pensioner Phillip Smith, from Burton, after he was last seen at an address in the town at 10am today and it is believed that he left there at sometime before 1pm.

However, officers from the force have now revealed that he has now been found and thanked everyone for their support in helping to find Mr Smith.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We are pleased to confirm that the missing person from Burton, Phillip Smith, has been found safe and well. Thank you for all of your support and shares!"