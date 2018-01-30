The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 14-year-old Hilton girl has gone missing from her home in Derbyshire.

Ariyan Galil went missing from her home in the Whaley Bridge area at around 2pm on Sunday, January 28, say police.

Mum, Francesca Crofts, said her daughter has not been seen since Sunday and she has no idea where she could be.

She said: "As a mum I am beside myself with worry.

"We're so worried about her. We're a big family and we have all been out looking for her."

Derbyshire police have put an appeal out to members of the public in the hope that someone might have seen the school girl.

Ariyan's mum lives in Hilton, but she also has family in Burton, so police are asking members of the public to remain vigilant.

Anyone who has information on Ariyan's whereabouts is urged to get in touch with police by calling the non-emergency number 101 and quoting incident number 494 of January 28.