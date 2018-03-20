Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Mercedes driver was caught reaching speeds of up to 104mph on the A38 as police issued a warning to motorists to slow down.

Mitesh Parmar is the latest driver to appear in court after he was found to be speeding at 34mph above the 70mph speed limit on the main route near Burton.

The 33-year-old appeared at Cannock Magistrates’ Court where he admitted a charge of speeding along the A38 in Lichfield Road, near the town, on July 13, last year.

Parmar, of Springdale Road, Thurmaston, Leicester, has been fined £510 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £51 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

His sentencing comes after police caught 80 motorists driving at speeds of more than 90mph on the A38 and A50 near Burton and South Derbyshire in just one weekend in January.

Sergeant James Ralph, from the Staffordshire police road crime team, said speeding drivers had a greater chance of being involved in a crash - with deaths and serious injuries becoming more likely the higher the speed.

He said: "Speed limits are there to keep our roads safe; there is a direct correlation between the speed of a vehicle and the severity of the consequence.

"If you are speeding then you are more likely to be involved in a collision, and the consequences are likely to be far more serious and potentially fatal."