Mobile speed cameras are set to be operating in Stanton, Swadlincote, and Overseal up until the end of the month.

Every two weeks priority spots are chosen for mobile speed cameras around Derbyshire and the most recent batch - which runs from today, Thursday, February 15, to Wednesday, February 28, includes sites on the A511 and A444.

CREST, or the Casualty Reduction Enforcement Support Team, work hand in hand with the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership in a bid to lower the risk of death or injury on the county's roads by getting drivers to cut their speed.

One of the ways in which it seeks to do this is by choosing and publishing a list of priority spots of where cameras will be in operation in Derbyshire each week. These locations are ones which are proven to be hotspots for speeding and crashes.

This month this list contains spots in Swadlincote, Stanton and Overseal, among 38 sites.

The full list is as follows:

Moor Lane, Dale Abbey

B5057 Eversleigh Rise, Darley Bridge

Bowns Hill, Crich

Mill Lane, Holloway

Swarkestone Bridge

Sheffield Rd, Unstone

Callywhite Lane, Dronfield

Western Rd, Mickleover

Main St, Weston upon Trent

Wragley Way, Stenson Fields

North Wingfield Rd, Grassmoor

B6150 Loundsley Green Rd

Mill Lane, Grassmoor

Queen Victoria Rd, Tupton

Stand Rd, Chesterfield

Tapton View Rd, Chesterfield

Hague Bar Rd, New Mills

Long Hill, Fernilee

A615 Tansley

Church Lane, South Wingfield

Manor Rd, Brimington

Marsh Lane. Eckington

Brookside Rd, Breadsall

Osmaston Rd, Derby

Stenson Rd, Stenson Fields

Pilsley Rd, ClayCross

Sheffield Rd, Glossop

Spencer Rd, Belper

Ripley Rd, Heage

A444 Stanton & Overseal