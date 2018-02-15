Mobile speed cameras are set to be operating in Stanton, Swadlincote, and Overseal up until the end of the month.
Every two weeks priority spots are chosen for mobile speed cameras around Derbyshire and the most recent batch - which runs from today, Thursday, February 15, to Wednesday, February 28, includes sites on the A511 and A444.
CREST, or the Casualty Reduction Enforcement Support Team, work hand in hand with the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership in a bid to lower the risk of death or injury on the county's roads by getting drivers to cut their speed.
One of the ways in which it seeks to do this is by choosing and publishing a list of priority spots of where cameras will be in operation in Derbyshire each week. These locations are ones which are proven to be hotspots for speeding and crashes.
This month this list contains spots in Swadlincote, Stanton and Overseal, among 38 sites.
The full list is as follows:
- Moor Lane, Dale Abbey
- B5057 Eversleigh Rise, Darley Bridge
- Bowns Hill, Crich
- Mill Lane, Holloway
- Swarkestone Bridge
- Sheffield Rd, Unstone
- Callywhite Lane, Dronfield
- Western Rd, Mickleover
- Main St, Weston upon Trent
- Wragley Way, Stenson Fields
- North Wingfield Rd, Grassmoor
- B6150 Loundsley Green Rd
- Mill Lane, Grassmoor
- Queen Victoria Rd, Tupton
- Stand Rd, Chesterfield
- Tapton View Rd, Chesterfield
- Hague Bar Rd, New Mills
- Long Hill, Fernilee
- A615 Tansley
- Church Lane, South Wingfield
- Manor Rd, Brimington
- Marsh Lane. Eckington
- Brookside Rd, Breadsall
- Osmaston Rd, Derby
- Stenson Rd, Stenson Fields
- Pilsley Rd, ClayCross
- Sheffield Rd, Glossop
- Spencer Rd, Belper
- Ripley Rd, Heage
- A444 Stanton & Overseal
- A6005 Spondon
- A619 Chesterfield
- B6540 Sawley
- A57 Dinting Vale
- A6 Darley Dale
- A6096 Kirk Hallam
- A514 Derby
- A511 Swadlincote