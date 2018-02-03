The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has had his moped seized by police in Swadlincote after riding on the footpath at Pipeworks without insurance or a licence.

He and another man were both stopped for riding their mopeds - a vehicle similar to a scooter - at the Pipeworks in Swadlincote, South Derbyshire, this morning.

One said that his mum was supposed to "sort out" his insurance, which police say was "non-existent".

Police on the safer neighbourhood team, who stopped the men at 10am today, also said that the man was not aware that he needed a licence to scoot around town.

He had his moped seized while the other man was handed a Section 59 warning.

What is a Section 59?

A Section 59 warning is a ban on anti-social use of motor vehicles.

It is used to stop inappropriate use of vehicles that annoy the public or place people at risk and halt offenders who disrupt the quality of life of others at homes nearby.

A Section 59 is issued first to allow the driver to make adjustments to their driving style or to their motor vehicles.

If there are any further complaints about the driver once the Section 59 has been handed out, police then have the power to seize the motor vehicle.

Once the vehicle is seized, the keeper of the vehicle is then liable for recovery and storage costs once they get the vehicle back.