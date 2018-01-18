Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than a hundred homes in the Burton and South Derbyshire area were without power this morning after blustery gales overnight.

Company Western Power Distribution's online power cut maps show thousands of homes throughout the UK are without electricity, including 90 in Hilton and 32 in Barton-under-Needwood.

The power cut in Hilton began at 6.08am today, Thursday, January 18, and engineers are hoping to get electricity back on to the properties by 11am.

Meanwhile, power cuts to homes in Barton-under-Needwood started at 2.05am and will not be fixed until noon, says the firm.

A Western Power spokesman told the Burton Mail that the company was currently experiencing a lot of power cuts due to the high winds, but was “working on all faults as we speak”.

A wind warning was issued by the Met Office from 9pm yesterday and continues to be in force until 11am this morning.

Weather officials had warned that there was a high potential for travel delays, power cuts and a serious risk of injury from flying debris - being whipped around by the continuing strong winds - which could cause a danger to life - as they continue today.

Derbyshire and Staffordshire’s fire and police services have issued warnings to drivers regarding the strong winds and the vast array of fallen trees around the county as a result of the blustery conditions overnight and this morning.

In Derbyshire the fire service has said a number of trees are causing obstructions and there is also a lot of scattered debris.

Meanwhile, the county’s police force has said the majority of fallen tree reports – which have been called in due to blocked roads – won’t require police attendance and will and have been referred on to Derbyshire County Council.

Staffordshire police have advised members of the public to take care while travelling this morning after a high volume of calls due to strong gales and blocked highways. They have reported a high number of calls this morning from the public.