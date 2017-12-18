Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christmas came early for one lucky youngster thanks to Burton's Operation Christmas Child, which has sent more than 4,000 shoeboxes to the Ukraine.

Lilly Rose bagged a prize after drawing the ticket for the last surprise gift on a stall in Burton Market Hall operated by the town's branch of Operation Christmas Child.

The stall held a surprise bag tombola, jewellery and a table top sale raising money for the Samaritan’s Purse, Operation Christmas Child and The Young Ones Appeal for local children.

Volunteers for the organisation have already helped send more than 4,000 shoeboxes to children in the Ukraine as well as through its new Young Ones appeal which sent packages to local children.

The toy held by Lilly Rose had been made and donated by a friend of one of the Operation Christmas Child volunteers.

Clive Lawton, area co-odinator for Operation Christmas Child, said: "It must have taken many hours of painstaking work to produce. We would particularly like to thank her for her generosity.

"Our volunteers work tirelessly for both appeals throughout the year. More than 4,300 shoeboxes were despatched last week to the Ukraine as part of the UK’s one million box export to countries in Eastern Europe."

The Young Ones Appeal, founded in September 2017 by the Burton team, saw 300 larger boxes of gifts being prepared for delivery to children in the area who may not have had a gift this Christmas.

The appeal will continue to operate throughout the year to provide gifts for any child with a special day or event in their young lives. The aim is to help families in crisis by offering the service.

Mr Lawton added: "We would like to express our thanks to all the residents of our local area who generously donated items for inclusion in all our boxes and to East Staffordshire Borough Council for allowing us use of the stall.

"We wish all our supporters a happy and peaceful Christmas in the knowledge that somewhere in the world you have given a child in need a little happiness."