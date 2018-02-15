Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A deadly disease which hits dogs is continuing to spread across the country just months after two pets died after walking near Moira.

Vets are warning dog owners to be aware of the symptoms of Alabama rot after new cases have been reported across the country, with the latest seeing two incidents reported in Wales.

It comes after two whippets belonging to the same person died after they are believed to have contracted the potentially deadly disease in December.

They fell ill after a walk in Gorse Lane Fields, towards Boothorpe, near Moira, and were taken to Hartshorne Veterinary Surgery in Repton Road, in the village.

(Image: Getty)

Adina Marchis, a vet at Vets4Pets in Burton said that she had not seen any cases of Alabama Rot, but has offered advice for worried dog owners.

She said: "There have been scares around here, but I don't think there have been any confirmed cases across Burton.

"The condition seems to be more common in the winter months, and we believe it can be contaminated through mud dogs will pick up when going on walks.

"We advise dog owners to clean their dogs legs and underbelly after they have been out for a walk.

"If they see anything wrong with their dog or any skin sores not caused by injuries, they should come and see a vet immediately. The earlier a dog is diagnosed, the better chance it has to survive."

The latest case in Wales lead to a dog called Bilbo, also known as Mr B, being put to sleep on January 23 after a sore on his paw eventually led to kidney failure, according to Wales Online.

So far this year, there have been 12 cases of Alabama Rot reported, in areas including Devon, Somerset, Greater Manchester and Gloucestershire.

Across the UK a total of 12 cases have already been reported in 2018.

First recorded in 2012, the initial signs of Alabama rot include a sore on the skin commonly under the knee not caused by a known injury.

According to Vets4Pets, the skin can become red and the sore can look like an open ulcer.

Within one week pets can start to show physical signs of sudden kidney failure including vomiting, loss of appetite and unusual tiredness.

Other symptoms include discolouration in their eyes, gums or nostrils.

In total 132 cases have been confirmed across the UK since the disease was first reported, with 22 cases found in the last few months.

While there is no known cause of the condition it is thought that it can be picked up on the dog's paws and legs during muddy walks.

To prevent it spreading vets are warning pet owners to clean any wet areas on dogs after a walk and to check for any signs of Alabama Rot.

Currently the only way to test for the deadly disease is from tissue obtained after death.