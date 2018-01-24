Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's that time of year when people are still feeling the aftermath of over-indulging at Christmas with thoughts turning to joining a gym to shed those extra pounds.

With so many options in Burton, it can be difficult to know where to start but we have had a look around to see what offers are currently available.

The Meadowside Leisure Centre gym, in Meadowside Drive, Burton, is offering three months' free membership to people who opt for paying for a year at the East Staffordshire Borough Council-run venue.

New and current users will get three months' free membership, which will save them at least £90 - but the offer is only open to users who pay their membership annually, rather than monthly.

The offer is available until February 28 and also extends to the council's Uttoxeter Leisure Centre.

All memberships include unlimited access to gyms at Meadowside and Uttoxeter leisure centres, access to more than 75 weekly fitness classes, as well as unlimited access to both swimming pools with a 'plus membership'.

Gyms across Burton also have offers available for people wanting to get themselves in shape at the start of a new year.

Dan Toon, manager of Gym Unity in Burton, said offers were available at both the Burton and Fradley gyms, and members can take advantage of no joining fee while paying £21 a month for six months. After the six months is up there is a rolling 30-day direct debit.

He said: "We have seen a few more people join the gym but most of our members are hard at training so we are steady all through the year really. Our other gym in Fradley has gained more members this month."

Adam Green, fitness adviser of The Workout, in Wetmore Road, said an offer with a 12-month contract and no joining fee was up for grabs. People who join now will get the first six months at half price, costing £11.48 a month, and it will then go up to £22.95 after the six months is up.

Mr Green said: "We have seen a slight increase in people joining the gym but it is 100 per cent a good time to join the gym."

With the increase in people wanting to get in shape, Branston Golf and Country Club is reporting a busy start to the year in its gym.

Jenny and Stephen Watson, of Branston, who run the Kingdom Advance Network Church in Burton's Hawkins Lane, were among those wanting to get fit and, having sampled other gyms, have joined the Branston gym.

Mrs Watson, who bought her husband membership for Christmas, said: "Branston Club's range of high quality activities and facilities coupled with the friendship and sociability for which the club is renowned makes Branston unique in this area."

Stephen currently attends Les Mills indoor cycling workouts, spin classes with instructor Maria Fox and Body Pump classes with Melissa Charlesworth.

He said: "I'm working up my fitness towards an ambition of becoming a Les Mills instructor and Branston's just a fabulous place to be for that."

Rachael Toon, health and fitness sales manager, said: "We're delighted to welcome Jenny and Stephen and our many new members that'll be beating a path to Branston straight after the holiday to fight the after-effects of Christmas, perhaps honouring a New Year Resolution and getting fit for the year ahead."