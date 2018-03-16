The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mosques, churches and community groups are joining forces to feed those living on the streets in and around Burton.

Crisis group Humanity Unites has organised 12 support events to help those who have fallen on hard times.

Oragnisers plan to hand out meals, food parcels, haircuts and toiletries, as well as helping the homeless access long-term help.

Organiser Zahoor Hussain said: "Our aim is to be able to support existing agencies to provide a complete service to the most vulnerable in our community.

"There is existing provision for our clients of hot meals Mondays to Fridays but there is a shortfall at the weekends.

"Our aim is to be able to ensure people can eat a hot meal seven days a week.

"The Caribbean Association and Queen Street Community centre will be running similar events and dates will be released as and when they are confirmed."

The sessions will take place on every other Sunday, starting on March 18 and running through to August 19.

Each event will be held from 11am to 1pm at the Princess Street Resource and Community Centre, in Burton.

A voluntary donation of just £3 has been requested, but is "not essential".

The Burton Caribbean Association event will take place on Friday, April 13, from 5pm at its Uxbridge Street base.

All the hand-out items have been donated by businesses and individuals in and around town, including pharmacy shop Holland and Barrett, which made a "particularly large contribution".

As well as giving out essentials, organisers are hoping to provide board and computer games to help provide some light-hearted respite for those who attend.

Anybody interested in making a donation can contact Humanity Unites secretary Mr Nabil on 07914 965072 or chairman May Arthur on 07946 111566.

Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to contact Mr Nabil so catering can be set up correctly.