A Burton pet store has helped with a national survey to find out the most popular animal names - and celebrity's babies, Disney films and kids' cartoons have had a big influence on the results!

The top names for pets in the UK during 2017 were Charlie, Poppy and Bella for the second year in a row, according to figures from Pets at Home.

The pet retailer, which has a store in Lichfield Street, was among shops in the chain which surveyed new members to its six million-strong VIP Club for pet owners, who let the store know what their pets were called.

Whether the pet is a bird, cat, dog, fish, horse, reptile or small animal, Charlie, Poppy and Bella were clear winners.

However celebrity baby name choices and children's film and cartoon characters have also had a major effect on what Brits name their pets.

Luna, the name chosen by celebrity couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend for their daughter, has become the third most popular name for cats. This astrological name makes the list for the first time following the birth of the singer and his model wife's baby.

Films and TV seem especially influential in how people name their fish. Recent Disney release Finding Dory propelled the character into fifth place for fish, joining previous sensation Nemo in the list for the first time.

Spongebob Squarepants' Fred the Fish has also been influential, with Fred coming in at fourth in the list of the most popular names for fish.

George has also remained popular among the names chosen for pets since the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first born, although Charlotte, their daughter, has not had the same influence.

Gavin Hawthorn, group director at Pets at Home, said: "It's interesting to see that just as popular culture and famous faces influence what parents name their children, likewise, these trends can help British pet owners select a name for an animal companion.

"It seems likely that children being entrusted to name their first family pet forms a big part of the name choice, particularly among the film and TV inspired monikers.

“However, it's also interesting to see how many cute, traditional names retain their popularity, suggesting that sweet yet simple options will always remain popular when it comes to naming a pet.

"All of the mail sent out to members of our VIP club is actually addressed to the pets themselves, care of their owners. I'm sure many of the names chosen for Burton animal companions are raising a smile for the area's postmen and women as they deliver the morning post."

Top ten names for British pets by species

Top five names for birds

1. Charlie

2. Blue

3. Joey

4. Billy

5. Rio



Top five names for cats

1. Bella

2. Poppy

3. Luna

4. Charlie

5. Oscar



Top five names for dogs

1. Poppy

2. Alfie

3. Lola

4. Charlie

5. Max



Top five names for fish

1. Bob

2. Nemo

3. Bubbles

4. Fred

5. Dory



Top five names for horses

1. Jack

2. Charlie

3. Rosie

4. George

5. Molly



Top five names for reptiles

1. Spike

2. Rex

3. George

4. Leo

5. Charlie



Top five names for small animals

1. Nibbles

2. Daisy

3. Poppy

4. Fudge

5. Cookie