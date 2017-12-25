Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum called Santa has given birth at Queen's Hospital on Christmas Day!

Baby Rebeka was one of seven born on the hospital's maternity ward on December 25 - six girls and one boy.

Santa Eglite, who is originally from Latvia but now lives in Burton, gave birth to her daughter, Rebeka Skuda at 7.49am. She weighed 3kg 76g at birth.

Mrs Eglite and her husband Oskars Skuda, 27, said that having their baby girl born on Christmas Day was truly 'magical'.

Mrs Eglite said: "It was very magical but i was originally due on December 23. There are a lot of people called Santa in Latvia so it's rather normal but in England it's far more different. It’s such a magical time for us and we're hoping to leave soon so we can spend Christmas as a family."

It was also an early start for new mum Vicky Scandrett, as little Holly was born at 6.35am on Christmas morning, weighing eight pounds and 11 ounces.

Matt and Vicky Scandrett live in Burntwood, near Lichfield, with their daughter Milly Rose Scandrett.

Mrs Scandrett, a church administrator, was expected to give birth on Tuesday, December 19, but has now labelled her child "the best Christmas gift ever".

She said: "This is the best present I could get. We had been contemplating the name for a while and, since she was born today, it just seemed fitting. Our family know and they think it’s brilliant and we can't wait to spend the rest of Christmas Day with our daughter."