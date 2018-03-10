Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mums of employees at Mecca Bingo in Burton are in for a treat to remember this Mother's Day, with free packages on offer.

Team members are being encouraged to spoil their mothers by inviting them to a special event on Sunday, March 11.

A free VIP bingo package is on offer, which will include three friends or family members. Guests will be given a selection of treats, including a free soft drink, £2 towards popular game type, cashline and a £5 voucher for the slot machines.

But if you are not the mother of a Mecca Bingo employee, don't worry. All mums who visit the Middle Yard Leisure Park bingo hall, in Burton, will receive a free tin of Quality Street to mark the occasion.

Darren Stoten, club manager at Mecca Burton, said: "We are so excited to offer our hard-working team members a free VIP bingo package for their mums to help them relax and enjoy a well-deserved night out." The Mother's Day event will last from 12.30pm to midnight.

To play at Mecca Bingo, you must be older than 18 and be a customer of the chain. Joining is free of charge and you can sign up online at www.meccabingo.com or at the club.