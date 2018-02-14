The video will start in 8 Cancel

A motorbike rider took himself to hospital after a crash outside Swadlincote Police Station.

The incident occurred in Civic Way at 11.33am, today, Wednesday, February 14, near the Severn Trent roadworks.

East Midlands Ambulance Service crews were called to the scene after reports of a collision involving a motorbike and a car. An ambulance service spokesman said that the cyclist chose to make his own way to hospital.

He said: "We received a call at 11.33am on February 14 to Civic Way in Swadlincote.

"The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision between a motorbike and a car.

"We sent a paramedic in an ambulance car and the patient chose to make their own way to hospital."

The motorbike was left partially damaged by the side of the road.