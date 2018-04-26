The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 37-year-old Burton motorist who hit a cyclist in his car has been fined more than £200 after.

Abad Rashid, of Anglesey Road, Burton, had been driving a Toyota Avensis when he collided with a cyclist while driving in Burton.

Rashid appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre to admit a charge of driving without due care and attention.

The court heard Rashid had been travelling along Anglesey Road towards its junction with Evershed Way, at 7.40am on Monday, October 30.

As the defendant reached the junction of Evershed Way he pulled out and collided with the cyclist who was travelling towards Shobnall Road.

As a result of the collision the rider was injured and the bicycle was damaged. The court heard that the road surface was in good condition and dry, and vision was good.

Rashid has been fined £213 and ordered to pay £85 court costs with a £30 victim surcharge. His driving licence was endorsed with five points.