A coach, a lorry and a car were involved in an accident on the A38 which left two men needing hospital treatment and delays of up to three hours for motorists.

The crash, which involved a 70-seater coach, a lorry and a Volvo S60 car, left one man trapped due to his injuries and the northbound side of the busy dual carriageway closed between the Barton and the Walton turn-off on Friday, March 16.

The section of road is well known for crashes. Last month the Burton Mail revealed that there had been 18 crashes on one two-mile stretch on the A38 just minutes away in the last five years, prompting calls for safety checks to be carried out.

Today commuters were stuck in three miles of stationary traffic and waiting for up to three hours as fire crews from Burton and Barton worked to cut free the trapped man from the coach.

Officers from Staffordshire Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were also on the scene of the smash, as well as an air ambulance.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said they were called shortly before 11.35am and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance to the scene.

He said: "Crews arrived to find three vehicles that had been in collision, all of which contained a single occupant.

"The most seriously injured patient was the coach driver, who was trapped inside as a result of the collision.

"Ambulance crews carefully monitored and assessed the man, believed to be in his 30s, while he was cut free by the fire service.

"He was treated for suspected leg and pelvic injuries, immobilised and airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

"The car driver, a man thought to be in his 50s, managed to get himself out and was treated for a chest injury before being taken to Queen's Hospital, Burton.

"The lorry driver, a man, was uninjured in the incident."

The crash caused huge disruption for drivers. It closed the northbound side, with police later shutting one lane of the southbound side as they cleared up after the crash.

Sandra Prosser was one of the drivers sat in standstill traffic as she she embarked on a journey from Shrewsbury to Middlesbrough to pick up a puppy.

She was stuck in traffic for more than three hours. She said: "Luckily it is just me and my partner but we just seem to be going nowhere. We are about half a mile from the accident but we can see all the lights and hear the sirens. There is a horsebox in front of us and the poor horse is going mad. It is horrible but I just hope everyone is okay."

Bus operators were also forced to revise their routes as a result of the collision with bus company Midland Classic warning commuters that routes X12 and 812 had to be diverted.

The incident prompted Burton Mail readers to take to social media to convey their best wishes for all those involved.

Stirling Bridgen was among those trapped in the "long traffic jam" and Angela Bradbury added: "Saw this and it looked nasty. The coach driver was trapped. I hope he is ok."

Ralph Lauren wrote: "I have not long driven past this. I hope all involved are okay" while Kamiee Shah said: "That stretch of road is terrible. Every week there is a few accidents."

In total there have been 18 accidents on the two-mile section of road on the north and southbound carriageways between the A513 for Alrewas and the Fradley junction, just minutes away from where today's accident happened.

Two people were killed in separate crashes, according the website CrashMap, which is compiled by collision analysts and road safety professionals.