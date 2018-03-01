Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A multi-million pound scheme to bring better broadband to businesses throughout Derbyshire is taking a key step forward with the forthcoming appointment of a new digital expert.

The new role is the next step in the Digital Business Growth Programme, which is set to cost £7.2 million.

The project, launched last spring and set to run until June 2019, is being led by Nottinghamshire County Council as lead applicant, via the East Midlands Chamber and Derbyshire County Council.

It aims to bring broadband services in excess of 30 megabites per second to 850 enterprises, 32 new businesses, 165 enterprises introducing new products and 70 other businesses.

It forms part of the much wider Digital Derbyshire scheme, which will cost £34 million, within which the new project support officer role will work.

The person filling the role will be responsible for the day-to-day monitoring of the Digital Business Growth Programme grant applications and will support the development of the programme's objectives in Derbyshire.

In total, the programme seeks to dish out £450,000 in grant money to businesses, with £81,000 already awarded to applicants, and a further £250,000 pending.

This Digital Derbyshire plan aims to bring broadband speeds of at least 24 megabites per second to 98 per cent of homes by the end of the year - all in partnership with BT.

Phase one began in 2014, and has provided better, faster broadband to over 91,000 properties.

Meanwhile, phase two started in autumn 2016, and will give an additional 17,000 properties the opportunity to order fibre broadband by the end of 2018.

In a report for councillors, county council officers wrote about the Digital Business Growth Programme: "The D2N2 DBGP is delivered across the whole of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, with specific focus on rural areas that will encourage and enable businesses to explore and introduce new and emerging ICT products to their business to improve business competitiveness, productivity and growth.

"The Programme is open to all eligible micro, small and medium-sized businesses (including social enterprise) based in the D2N2 area, regardless of where the activities take place."