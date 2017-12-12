Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists setting off on their commute tonight are being warned of a number of incidents on the roads this evening.

A multi-vehicle accident on the A514 Hartshorne Road is causing heavy tailbacks. The incident, which happened at the A511 Burton Road / B5004 Moira Road (New Inn Roundabout) has left the road partially blocked. The accident is reported as being near to The New Inn Bar and police are currently en route to the scene.

Elsewhere, there are reports of an incident on Burton Road in Castle Gresley at the bottom of Mount Pleasant. A bystander reported that a number of fire engines are in attendance and drivers are being warned to go up the bypass and down Mount Pleasant Road if they want to get to Linton Road from Toons roundabout.

Drivers are also being reminded that Etwall Road in Willington is likely to remain closed until 8pm today following the fracture of a metal pipe.

Gas firm Cadent was called last night alerting it to a smell of gas.