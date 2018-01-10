Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton mother whose son was fatally stabbed outside a nightclub eight years ago has called for knife banks to be "available at all times" to clear the streets of potentially lethal weapons.

Yvonne Upton had her world turned upside down in 2010 when her son Connor, 21, was stabbed outside the former Merlin's nightclub in Station Street, Burton. He later died at Burton's Queen's Hospital. George Lawrence, of Harper Avenue, Burton, was jailed for life for Connor's murder.

Since then, Yvonne, 54, has worked tirelessly with Staffordshire and Derbyshire police to highlight the impact of knife crime and to prevent a similar tragedy from happening to others.

She said: "Connor was a typical 21-year-old who grew up in a close family. He worked, owned his own house and started his own family. He was happy.

"When it first happened it did not seem real. It took a long time for it to sink in for me to realise he was not going to come back through the door.

"When I hear a report of a stabbing it just brings it back home. If I can help get through to one person that they should not take a knife out so another family doesn't have to go through what we have been through then it has been worthwhile."

Now she has praised police for their efforts to tackle knife crime but agreed more needed to be done.

She said: "I think the police are doing outstanding work in raising awareness in youngsters but I think more knife amnesties should be held each year. They are not just there to get knives off the street but it also highlights knife crime.

"I am pleased that knife crime is still a priority because it is a huge worry for parents; injuries, fatalities, criminal convictions, and having your child feeling threatened are all effects of knife crime.

"The more knives we get off the streets the better. I think that knife banks should be available at all times and everyone young and old should know who and what the knife angel is and what it stands for, while towns that have been affected by knife crime could have their own knife sculptures.

"The key is education running alongside the police force to help to educate about the implications of carrying a knife by informing people how it can lead to a criminal record and how that can lead to career and travel issues.

"We also need to promote a safer community. Stabbing one person creates an aftermath for so many others and anything we do in society to remove and reduce knife crime is for the better."

Mrs Upton’s comments come after Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said more resources would be put into combating knife crime if extra funds were available.

Ms Dick said she understood all public services were stretched, but knew "exactly" where she would deploy any increased resources.

Ms Dick told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "All the public services are stretched. We are stretched. If you ask any police chief they will always want more resources, of course they will and I know exactly where I'd put them if I had more resources. And it would be into this issue."

Ms Dick said police actions were making an impact, stating: "We have got a lot of knife carrying and we are bearing down very hard.

"We have taken thousands and thousands of knives off the streets; We are doing stop and search.

"We are doing it in an intelligent way, and we are stopping and searching those people we know are prolific knife carriers."

Superintendent Carl Ratcliffe, head of prevention and early intervention at Staffordshire Police, said research showed that people were more likely to become a victim of crime if they were carrying a knife.

He said: "Some people say that they carry a knife for protection or to make them feel safer, even though they wouldn’t think of using it. However, research has shown that you are actually more likely to become a victim of crime if you are carrying a knife.

"The police can search anyone they suspect of carrying a knife, and carrying a knife is illegal even if it belongs to somebody else. Anyone who is carrying a knife and is intending to use it as a weapon, even in self-defence, can be arrested, go to court and receive a police record or even a prison sentence.

"The prevention of crime is one of our most important objectives and we work on several knife crime awareness schemes each year, such as our hugely successful knife amnesty which took place last summer."

To play your part in reducing knife crime, report people who you know or suspect may be carrying a weapon illegally by calling 101, or dial 999 if a crime is in progress or a life is in danger.

If you can't talk to police, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 and give information about crime anonymously.