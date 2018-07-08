Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Hilton mum whose love of bread saw her tip the scales at nearly 20 stone is still pinching herself after shedding EIGHT STONE in just a year.

Sarah Adams, 33, struggled with her weight from a young age and, at her heaviest, was a size 26.

But after having her two children, she made a big decision that has changed her life and her waistline.

Mrs Adams, said: "I have known for a while that my weight has been a problem.

"As a teenager I was overweight and I just seemed to pile it on as I got older.

"I would definitely say crisps were my downfall but I didn’t realise just how bad some of the foods were that I was eating.

"I was eating lots of bread and would have croissants and bagels for breakfast not really thinking anything of it.

"My husband also likes his food and so we would snack a lot and go out to eat. At my heaviest I was 19 stone 12 pounds.

"It did have a big effect on my confidence and I would be scared to walk past people in restaurants or I would turn down going to Alton Towers with my family as I feared not fitting in the rides.

"I was embarrassed and while I tried lots of diets nothing worked; I just couldn’t find anything that suited me."

Then, in October 2016, Sarah made a big decision about her future, joining a Slimming World group and sparking an incredible weight-loss journey.

She said: "After I had my second child I decided I didn’t want anymore and I thought now is the time to try to slim as I won’t put have to worry about any pregnancy weight gain.

"I joined the Rolleston group and it was such an eye-opener. It changed the way I think about food to the point where I would look at a mince pie, know what is in it, and think to myself - is it really worth it?

"I started to cut foods out and surprised myself when I didn’t miss them, but the programme was still enjoyable and I didn’t feel like I was missing out.

"I went on a family holiday to Cornwall and told myself that I wasn’t going to limit myself and I was just going to have a good time, but even then I didn’t really put on weight because I had learned to make sensible choices.

"It helped that my husband has also lost more than eight stone with a different diet, so we really helped each other by motivating each other and eating together."

While the primary school teacher knew she would lose weight when she put her mind to it, she admits she is still pinching herself at her transformation.

She said: "Once I made my mind up I knew I was going to do it but I didn’t think it would be as quick. I lost eight stone in a year and now I am 11 stone and one pound.

"It really is a 'pinch me' moment because I used to dream of fitting into a size 14 top but thought it would never happen in a million years.

"Now I am a size 12 and can sometimes get in size 12 clothing which just feels amazing.

"I have much more energy now and being able to go into any shops and buy clothes you like from anywhere is a big bonus. I definitely feel a lot happier in myself."

Even Sarah’s children, who are aged four and 18 months, have noticed a change in their mum.

She said: "My friends and family are all really proud of me but they keep telling me to stop now and it is funny because I feel great but I don’t recognise myself and I don’t think my brain has caught up.

"I still find myself worrying about going to Alton Towers or eating out in restaurants because I was in that mindset for so long.

"Me and my four-year-old were looking at old photographs and she laughed and said 'there is fat mummy'.

"She says I look much nicer now and it makes me happy to think my family can be proud of me.

"I would like to lose a little bit more but not much, perhaps pass the 10 stone mark but I honestly am feeling better than ever. I am a lot more confident and looking forward to the future. This has changed my life."

A day in the diet of Sarah - in her own words

For breakfast I have the same every day. I have fresh berries such as strawberries, blueberries and raspberries with muller light yoghurt and muesli.

I am a teacher, so I will have some fruit as a snack at break time and for lunch I will have chopped up vegetables with pasta or a jacket potato with salad.

For tea I will have a jacket potato or an omelette or spaghetti bolognese and if I am working late I will tuck in to a Slimming World ready meal.

For a sweet treat I will have a fruit yoghurt with meringue crushed into it. Yummy!