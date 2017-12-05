Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A public information campaign to raise awareness of a potentially deadly disease which claims 44,000 lives in the UK every year has been launched.

West Midlands Ambulance Service chief executive Anthony Marsh says of Sepsis - which claimed the life of Burton hospital patient Margaret Jackson two days after being admitted: "For a condition that takes 44,000 lives every year, it is astonishing how few people know what it is.

"That is one of the reasons we want to help highlight the dangers of Sepsis to the public."

As part of the project each of the 47 new ambulances entering service with WMAS this year will carry information about the condition.

Unveiling the vehicles was Melissa Mead, who has campaigned to raise awareness of the condition after her one-year-old son William tragically died after a range of health providers failed to spot the condition. She was accompanied by Dr Ron Daniels, chief executive of the UK Sepsis Trust.

Sepsis, or blood poisoning, is the reaction to an infection in which the body attacks its own organs and tissues. If not spotted and treated quickly, it can rapidly lead to organ failure and death.

The numbers are staggering – every year in the UK, 250,000 people are affected by sepsis; 44,000 people die and 60,000 suffer permanent, life-changing after-effects. It is more common than heart attacks and kills more people than bowel, breast and prostate cancer and road accidents combined.

Earlier this year BBC's Panorama broadcast the tragic case of Margaret Jackson, a mother who died after sepsis was not detected when she went to Burton's Queen's Hospital.

Mrs Jackson had been treated by her GP for a urinary tract infection in 2015, but soon afterwards was admitted to Queen's Hospital with chest pains and a high temperature.

Her family told how she deteriorated in just two days and died at the Belvedere Road hospital.

On the documentary, bosses at Queen's hospital admitted they needed to do better when dealing with such cases and had apologised to Mrs Jackson's family.

Since the publicity, Queen's has made vast improvements and is now screening 98 per cent of in-patients to prevent further tragedies.

West Midlands Ambulance Service is the first trust to put the messaging on its vehicles.

Anthony Marsh added: "I am delighted that Melissa and Dr Daniels have come along to help us unveil these posters.

"Our staff know better than most just how important it is to recognise the condition and to act quickly to help save lives.

"We have issued guidance to all of our frontline staff on what to look out for, based on the work of the charity and its research.

"In many respects putting this poster on the side of our ambulances is one way that we can say thank-you for their help.

"If it saves even one life then it has been worth it, but because these vehicles will be based across the West Midlands we hope as many people as possible will see the information and take note of the warning signs, so that many more lives can be saved.

"We want everyone to know the phrase: Just ask; could it be sepsis? It is a simple question but it could save a life."

Melissa Mead, who is also ambassador for the UK Sepsis Trust, added: "It has been a pleasure from start to finish to collaborate with WMAS. Their passion and determination to help raise awareness of sepsis has been unwavering.

"This messaging will benefit all of those who read it, from the young to the old. There is no greater platform."

Dr Ron Daniels said: "We are delighted that West Midlands Ambulance Service is joining the fight against sepsis and working with the UK Sepsis Trust to raise much-needed awareness among healthcare professionals and the public.

"As a West Midlands-based charity, it is a privilege to be collaborating with our local ambulance service, and we hope ambulance fleets all over the UK will continue to follow suit.

"Engaging Trusts across the country will help to provide consistent sepsis care throughout the NHS. We need clinicians and members of the public everywhere to Just Ask: could it be sepsis?"

Sepsis is a rare but serious condition that can look just life flu, gastroenteritis or a chest infection.

Seek medical help urgently if you develop any of the following:

S lurred speech

E xtreme shivering or muscle pain

P assing no urine (in a day)

S evere breathlessness

I feel like I might die

S kin mottled or discoloured