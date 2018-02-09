The video will start in 8 Cancel

A primary school volunteer has secured almost half the votes as she was elected as the borough councillor for Stretton.

Conservative Vicki Gould has lived in the village for more than 20 years.

She has become the third Tory councillor representing the ward on East Staffordshire Borough Council.

The election, held on Thursday, February 8, had a turnout of 29.72 per cent, with Mrs Gould receiving 764 votes, or 42.6 per cent, of the 1,799 ballot papers issued.

The mother-of-three, a volunteer teaching assistant at Stretton's William Shrewsbury Primary School, spoke to the Burton Mail before the election.

She pledged to tackle congestion and irresponsible parking in the village – particularly at rush-hour and during school run times.

She also wants to get bus routes reinstated and ensure footpaths are well-lit and clear.

The election was held to find a replacement for fellow-Conservative Dale Spedding, who quit the role in November.

Mr Spedding claimed he had been verbally abused - and even spat at - during his two months as a councillor.

The rest of the votes went as follows:

Independent candidate, Graham Lamb came in second with 625 votes, or 34.7 per cent, with Elaine Pritchard, representative of Labour coming in third with 19.3 per cent, or 347 votes.

UKIP candidate, Peter Levis received 47 votes, or 2.6 per cent and Rhys Buchan, of the Liberal Democrats got 14 votes, 0.8 per cent.

Two ballots were rejected.