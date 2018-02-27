Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Proud mums have praised hardworking staff at Burton's Queen's Hospital for their "amazing" dedication helping deliver newborn babies.

Emma Levitt and Heather Middleton have sent special messages to the team who delivered their babies after a survey revealed that women are "mostly positive" about NHS maternity care in England, with levels of satisfaction either increasing or staying the same since 2015.

A survey of more than 18,000 women who gave birth in February last year found that 88 per cent of women said they were always treated with dignity and respect during labour and birth.

Emma Levitt, 31, is a mother of seven who chose to give birth to all of her children at Burton Hospital.

The Swadlincote mum, whose eldest is 14 and youngest is two, said: "It doesn’t matter how many children you have, mums-to-be are always particularly scared about the labour process because you never know what to expect.

"Every labour is different and they do not always turn out the way you hoped or planned so it is important for us mums/women to feel at ease and not to panic.

"Our main priority is the life we are bringing into the world and we need it to be their priority too.

"I cannot fault the staff at Burton, they were absolutely amazing every time and very friendly.

"My experiences were fabulous but all very different. I have had a 9lb baby, a baby born in the sac and a birth which lasted eight minutes, all of which were delivered by the same midwife.

"I would definitely recommend Burton Hospital to anyone I know that is having a baby. It is nice to know they are going to be in safe hands."

Heather Middleton, of Stapenhill, said staff were helpful throughout her pregnancy and her labour.

The 25-year-old mother-of-three said: "The staff were always really happy to help and if they couldn’t answer my questions they would find someone who could. They assessed my labour and acted accordingly - letting you do what you can by yourself and stepping in when you need them to.

"I don’t know how I would have coped if it wasn’t for them and we got lucky because we had the same midwife each time. I wouldn’t have wanted to go anywhere else."

The research, which was conducted by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), found that two thirds of women said they were always given the information they needed before returning home, compared to 58 per cent in 2013. The study also found that 42 per cent of women were able to choose whether to give birth in a midwife-led unit or birth centre, compared to 35 per cent in 2013.

However, over two-thirds of women were not given the choice of where to receive antenatal care.

Health visitors or midwives asked about the emotional wellbeing of 98 per cent of women in postnatal care, but 57 per cent of women felt they were "definitely" given enough information about emotional changes after giving birth.

Helen Hurst, director of midwifery and women’s and children’s services, said: "Having a baby is a special time, but it can also be an anxious one. Providing care centred around the needs of the woman and her family are vitally important to ensuring a positive birth outcome and experience.

"At Burton Hospitals, we work collaboratively with our women and families to ensure that care is safe, effective and of high quality and has them at its core.

"The team work hard to provide best practice and innovations to improve safety and outcomes, learning from all episodes of care. This has been reflected in the national recognition of many of our improvements which have led to better outcomes, and the service being held as a national exemplar for saving babies’ lives.

"The Burton specialist Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing service (EMDR), an innovative therapy that helps some traumatised parents come to terms with the loss of their baby, was also shortlisted for the RCM awards this year."

Maternity ward "bucking the trend"

Last year, Burton’s maternity ward was praised for bucking the trend for delivering great service to expectant mums all year round.

Data obtained by the Labour Party claimed that hospitals in England temporarily closed their maternity wards to new admissions on 382 occasions last year, compared to 375 times in 2015 and 225 occasions in 2014, with capacity issues and staff shortages among the main causes.

The figures were uncovered through Freedom of Information requests to 136 hospital trusts with maternity units in England.

It revealed that 42 out of the 96 trusts that responded to Labour's requests saying they had temporarily closed their doors on at least one occasion in 2016.

Although some units appeared to be struggling to cope with demand, at Burton's Queen's Hospital it has been the opposite as it has not closed its maternity ward in the last decade.