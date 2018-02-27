The video will start in 8 Cancel

Lazy loved-up couples in Burton can now organise their wedding with a quick swipe of a smartphone using a brand new app.

The myStaffs App allows lovebirds to plan their big day without even leaving their sofa.

They can customise everything about their ceremony and reception, right down to choosing a favourite song for their first dance.

Couples can also submit any special or unusual requests and pay any outstanding balances on the app, which is available on the App Store or on Google Play.

Gill Heath is cabinet member for communities at Staffordshire County Council, which developed the app.

She said: "With such a wide range of wonderful venues to choose from, Staffordshire really is a marvellous place to get married.

"And now with the ability to plan the big day from your smart phone, getting married in Staffordshire has never been easier.

"So, whether it's a romantic castle or historic building, theme park or even a football ground you fancy, we'll have something for you.

"And, we'll take the stress out of it allowing you to plan every detail on our myStaffs App."

Staffordshire has proven to be a popular place to tie the knot, with around 3,500 weddings every year and more than 114 approved venues to choose from.

Popular venues include Tamworth Castle, County Buildings in Stafford, St George's Park, in Needwood, Alton Towers and Drayton Manor Park, near Tamworth.

Council bosses say May to October is the most popular period to get married and 1.30pm and 2pm are the most-requested times for ceremonies to be held.

The app also facilitates reporting highways issues, paying bills and registering births.