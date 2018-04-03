Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A national company is offering people the chance to earn £45 a hour for cleaning - but they'll have to strip off for the job.

Naturist Cleaners has 300 registered cleaners nationwide and is always looking for "part-time people" to work for it, including people in Burton.

It already has employees in Derbyshire, in fact one of its first was from Derby.

According to the company, its employees can earn £45 an hour for nude cleaning or £20 fully clothed.

Laura Smith said the firm was doing so well that she was considering expansion into having franchises in Europe.

She said: "We are getting 30 or 40 bookings every week. We think there's a market in Europe. There's even been a programme about us on Swedish TV."

Laura said her firm does employ men - but only a few.

She said: "Demand is much bigger for women. We have some male cleaners registered too but we don't have too many requests for them.

"We register cleaners from 25 years old onwards."

A statement on the firm's website said: "Naturist Cleaners are always looking for new part-time people to work for us as naturist cleaners. A principal role is to do general cleaning in nudist private houses wearing no clothes. We are looking for flexible, responsible cleaners no matter your age or figure.

"We would contact you once we have the need for new cleaners in your area."

The website is also clear that customers cannot touch the cleaners. It says: "Our cleaners are very professional. They won’t get upset and will understand your reaction to a nude female’s body. However, you should respect them and their personal space.

"We do not represent or provide sexual services and our nude and full-clothes cleaning services should not be treated as a sexual experience.

"It’s against our policy to share the personal details of our cleaners. All cleaners are hired through us on our online platform and it is against our policy for them to be hired directly by clients for safety reasons."

Filming or taking pictures of the cleaners either naked or clothed is also strictly forbidden.