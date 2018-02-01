The video will start in 8 Cancel

Workers at a popular tourist attraction have done their bit to help save lives after raising thousands of pounds for the air ambulance charity.

More than £4,000 was collected for the Midlands Air Ambulance at the National Forest Adventure Farm's fund-raising events last year.

And the Tatenhill attraction's director, Tom Robinson, recently visited the village's airfield, where the air ambo is based, to hand over a giant cheque to paramedics.

Mr Robinson said: "I'm delighted we have been able to raise so much for such an important charity.

"I'd like to thank everyone who contributed by either coming along to our charity twilight maze evening or just putting their change in the collection tins.

"We hope to raise another big total this year for our chosen charity, Burton Hospitals Charity."

In August last year, National Forest guests were invited to a twilight maize maze event, which raised £2,425.

More than 400 visitors turned up to navigate their way around the 10-acre pirate-themed maize maze at dusk.

Katie West, fund-raising manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity said: "We are very grateful to the National Forest Adventure Farm for choosing to raise money for our charity.

"With each air ambulance mission costing on average £2,500, funds raised from the event will help fund a future lifesaving mission."