Generous building society staff in Burton have gone for a row - all in the name of a good cause.

The team at the Nationwide Building Society, in High Street, raised £316.64 with a row-a-thon at the branch.

The money is being donated to the children's ward at Burton's Queen's Hospital, and there are also coin donation tins in the branch where customers can show their support for the cause as well.

Danielle Dubberley, the operations manager of the Nationwide Burton branch, said: "At Nationwide one of our core values is to help out in our local communities.

"Doing what is right by our members and their communities goes to the heart of what it means to be a building society.

"We have chosen to support Burton Hospital Charity as it is close to our hearts and our local community's hearts. We have had the fund-raising tins in our branch to raise money for the children's ward.

"We are looking to do a raffle in May 2018 and at the moment we are asking local companies to donate any prize of any size to allow us the opportunity to raise as much money as possible for the fantastic cause."