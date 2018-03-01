Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Almost 700 people applied for just 20 new firefighter jobs with Derbyshire fire and rescue service in just one month.

In its January recruitment drive, the service saw 686 applications from people hoping to join the team as firefighters, with 20 posts up for grabs

Out of these applicants 11.6 per cent of applications were from women and 6.6 per cent from black and minority ethnic groups - bother higher percentages than last year, said a spokesman for the service.

From this wave of applicants, 227 have been invited to the next stage in which they will be interviewed and given further tests.

A spokesman for the service said that it was "encouraged" by the number of applicants, especially from "underrepresented" groups, but confessed that it still had "a long way to go" to have a crew which truly represents the community.

He said: "The application window for wholetime firefighter recruitment closed on January 30 at midday.

"Compared to the last recruitment process held in 2015, the number of female applications has risen by 3.8 per cent and applications from black and minority ethnic groups have increased by 2.1 per cent.

"Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service is encouraged by the increase in the number of applications received from underrepresented groups, however recognises that we are a long way from having a workforce that is truly representative of the communities we serve.

(Image: Getty)

"The service will continue to raise awareness of the role of a modern firefighter and ensure that a career in the fire and rescue service is seen as attainable and accessible by all members of our communities.

The shortlisted candidates will now undergo job related tests.

"Following the assessment centre stage, applicants that have successfully passed the job related tests will be invited to the interview stage of the process."