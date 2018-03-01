The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nearly one in five Year 6 pupils aged 10 to 11 in South Derbyshire have been classed obese or overweight - along with nearly 70 per cent of adults.

The new figures, revealed in the South Derbyshire Health Profile 2017, show that an alarming 69 per cent of adults in the district are overweight.

But South Derbyshire District Council officers stressed in the report that the general health of people in the area was above the national average.

Officers wrote in a report for district councillors: "The health of people in South Derbyshire is generally better than the England average.

"Deprivation levels are low and the proportion of children living in poverty is lower than the average for England.

"Rates of incapacity benefits for mental illness, new cases of tuberculosis and hospital stays for alcohol-related harm are all better than the England average.

"Over the last ten years the rates of premature death have all improved and are close to the England average."

In the report, officers wrote that one in five - 17.5 per cent of Year 6 age children in South Derbyshire, aged 10 to 11 - are classified as obese while levels of excess weight in adults are above the England average at 69 per cent.

Other areas it noted include:

Health inequality is cited with life expectancy for men 6.6 years lower and 5.7 years lower for women in the most deprived areas compared to the least deprived areas

Levels of GCSE attainment are worse than the England average, with 50.6 per cent achieving pass rates in English and Maths

Smoking by women during pregnancy is above the England average

(Image: Getty)