Nearly two-thirds of people in East Staffordshire have failed to get a flu vaccine in the run-up to winter, Government figures show.

In a Government report published this month, figures reveal the amount of people registered as patients with East Staffordshire CCG who arranged flu vaccinations between September 1 and November 30.

Of those patients, 67.6 per cent of people in the borough aged 65 and above got the vaccine, 16,687 out of a possible 24,692, the Clinical Commissioning Group statistics show.

However, 57.9 per cent of patients aged from six months up to 65, did not get the vaccine, with only 6,577 out of 15,621 arranging vaccinations.

Over in South Derbyshire, more over-65s got the flu vaccine at 71.9 per cent - 73,105 out of 101,631.

The number of people aged up to 65 who got the vaccine is also higher at 45.8 - 29,166 out of 63,670 - compared to 42.1.

Flu can cause severe illness and even death among vulnerable groups including older people, pregnant women and people with an underlying health condition.

Certain people, who are more likely to develop potentially serious complications of flu, such as bronchitis and pneumonia, are advised to have a flu jab each year.

For otherwise healthy people, flu can be very unpleasant, although most people will recover from flu within a week or two.

People who should have a flu jab

The injected flu vaccine is offered free of charge on the NHS to people who are at risk to ensure they are protected against catching flu and developing serious complications.

You are eligible to receive a free flu jab if you:

are 65 years of age or over

are pregnant

have certain medical conditions

are living in a long-stay residential care home or other long-stay care facility

receive a carer's allowance, or you are the main carer for an elderly or disabled person whose welfare may be at risk if you fall ill

are a front-line health and social care worker. It is your employer's responsibility to arrange vaccination for you

Flu symptoms can include:

a sudden fever – a temperature of 38C or above

aching body

feeling tired or exhausted

dry, chesty cough

sore throat

headache

difficulty sleeping

loss of appetite

diarrhoea or tummy pain

nausea and being sick

The symptoms are similar for children, but they can also get pains in their ear and appear less active.