A rowing fanatic who puts himself through gruelling exercise regimes three times a week is still making waves at his local gym - at the age of 90.

Neville Jordan's passion for rowing sees him in the gym at Branston Golf and Country Club at 6am three mornings a week despite his advanced years.

Neville, from Dalbury Lees, near Egginton, once broke the world two thousand metre indoor rowing record, and was also a keen basketball player for nearly 40 years before a knee injury forced him to take up volleyball instead.

But his love for the sport shone through and the former research and development worker, who worked at Rolls Royce until he retired at the age of 72, coached and played for a Derby team leading them to win a national championship.

Neville, who still kept his love for basketball alive by refereeing and also played cricket for Rolls Royce, beat the world record for rowing after discovering that the existing record at the time for 2,000 metres was eight minutes and eight seconds.

He said: "I knew nothing about rowing in the gym but as I was quite fit I found by just pulling the handle backwards and forwards I could set a decent time.

"Then Phil Mead, Branston club's personal trainer, showed me how to do it properly and I took up the challenge beating the record by two seconds, so at aged 70 I was a world record holder!"

Now Neville is still keeping fit and active at 90 by attending Branston club's gym at least three times a week, and is among the first through the doors when it opens at 6am, before treating himself to breakfast with friends in the Clubhouse.

While Neville is the oldest gym user and veteran health and fitness member at the Branston club, he has also clocked up almost a quarter of a century's membership.

After his usual early morning workout Neville recently celebrated his milestone birthday with a party at the clubhouse for friends and family, and was presented with honorary lifetime membership by Ben Laing, Branston's managing director.

Neville added: "I wake early so coming to Branston gets me going, the gym team's social skills and friendliness of the club where I meet my mates is a big attraction and it beats gardening, glaring at the cat and babysitting.

"I am grateful to Branston for my lifetime honorary membership and am determined to keep going long enough to really enjoy the privilege."