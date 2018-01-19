The video will start in 8 Cancel

Education chiefs are seeking private firms to sponsor a new £3.3 million school in Findern.

Derbyshire County Council is moving plans for the 210-pupil academy forward after a positive response to its public consultation.

Now the authority's bosses will ask for expressions of interest from companies that can provide funds for the new school.

County council cabinet member for young people Alex Dale said finding the right sponsor was "absolutely crucial".

Councillor Dale said: "I'd like to thank those who responded to the public consultation we launched for the proposed school.

"Looking ahead, the selection of the best possible sponsor for this new school, which will provide the additional school places that will soon be needed in this area, is absolutely crucial, not just for those of us involved in the process of making that choice but, most importantly, for all those children who will attend it, and their families.

"We need to be sure that this school provides a safe, happy and successful learning environment from day one and for many years to come."

If approved, the new school will open in 2019 on the under-construction 1,200-home development at Highfields Farm, off Rykneld Road.

Council officers say parents want a new school on the new estate to provide a sense of community.

During the consultation period there were four responses, all of which were supportive.

One school responded and highlighted the need for additional school places in the area to meet an influx of children on the new estate.

Several developers, including Taylor Wimpey, Barratt Homes and Miller Homes, will build houses on the land.

A Section 106 agreement has been made between the county council and the developers.

This is a legal clause that typically sees builders provide funds for infrastructure, like schools, roads or health facilities, near major developments.

For the Findern site, developers will pay £3.3 million to build the new primary academy.

County council officers have said that if this funding is not enough then it will plug the gap from its Children’s Services Capital Programme.

It has already agreed to provide start-up cash for the academy.

More than 130 houses have already been completed on the Highfields site, which would house the new academy in its centre.

The new academy would cater for pupils from reception age through to year six.

Once all the homes are complete 240 pupil spots would be required.

The chosen sponsor will be responsible for the management and performance of the school, including the recruitment of teaching staff.

A sponsor organisation will need to show it has appropriate experience in and knowledge of the education sector as well offering financial expertise.

It is the newly-appointed Secretary of State for Education, Damian Hinds MP, who will have the final say on the new academy.

Interested potential sponsors wishing to know more about the proposal should email sue.pegg@derbyshire.gov.uk