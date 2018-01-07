Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Co-op funeral home has opened in Main Street, Stretton, as part of a major £1 million investment by the group in the area.

The facility, based in The Precinct, cost the Co-op £89,000 to refit and follows the launch of a new food store in Measham and the opening of shops in Stapenhill, Fradley and Ward End, in Birmingham, along with the Brewin Funeral Home, in Swadlincote.

The total outlay by the Co-op in the region on new outlets is more than £1 million.

Funeral director Jenny Broster said the first priority of staff was to "enhance memories" and deliver the "very best" standard of care for all families who make use of the new service.

She said: "This is a very exciting time for my team and we are proud to be part of the community in Burton.

"Our first priority is to enhance memories and love for all of our families and we are very pleased to offer that in Stretton with our new funeral home.

"We feel it reflects our commitment to providing excellent standards of care for our families during their time of bereavement.

"We were proud to welcome dignitaries to our official opening and to show them around our new funeral home."

As well as arranging funerals, Jenny and her team are also able to offer advice on floral tributes, monumental masonry, funeral stationery, pre-paid funeral plans and probate advice.

The team can be contacted on 01283 565207.