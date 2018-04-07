Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The brand new data protection law coming into play in May will impact any business that holds information about other people.

There are many changes afoot, but if you run a company here is how you can get ready for the law changes.

On Friday, May 25, the General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, will become law and will replaced the current data protect law in the United Kingdom is the Data Protection Act 1998.

Tougher fines will be put in place for breaches, and individuals and customers will have more say on what companies do with their data.

This law will be brought in across the European Union, and will look to give people more control on what can be done with people's data.

The Data Protection Act was in place well before the internet rose to prominence, and the new law will address this.

Businesses and individuals who handle data will need to abide by the law. They must ensure that personal data is always obtained legally and under certain conditions. Those who collect the data will become obliged to protect it from misuse.

In Burton, solicitor Stuart McIntosh was the guest speaker at the March meeting of women's networking group Women in Rural Enterprise, WiRE.

Mr McIntosh explained what steps could be taken to make sure they comply with the new GDPR.

He is a director at Staffordshire's Four Oaks Legal Services, and lead a presentation, followed by a question and answer session.

It took place at the Holiday Inn Express hotel, in Centrum 100 estate, Burton.

Elaine Pritchard, one of the leaders of the group said: "We know that many small businesses and sole traders, not-for-profit groups and small organisations are getting concerned about what GDPR will mean for them.

"Any women who work, or volunteer for charities and good causes, are welcome to attend this meeting which offers a chance to get bespoke advice and information from an experienced solicitor."

Anybody interested in finding out more, or who would like to book a place can visit online at http://www.wireuk.org/events/looking-at-gdpr.