A famous High Street retailer could be setting up shop in Burton's Coopers Square shopping centre, and two restaurant/cafes are also in the pipeline.

Owner Burton Shopping Centre Ltd has been given the green light for two new eateries with total floorspace of 5,600 sq ft in a small extension along the side of the shopping centre's car park off Union Street - three months after the new Next store officially opened nearby.

It comes just days after it was revealed that sex toys and lingerie retailer Ann Summers would be closing its Burton store in the shopping centre.

Burton Shopping Centre Ltd has replaced an application approved in 2014 for a new building near the car park to include two restaurants/cafes, two shops and offices. The application lapsed after passing the three-year time limit.

Dave Chadfield, centre manager at Coopers Square, said: "It is good that the landlord is investing in the town. It needs new tenants signing up before we can begin building."

Asked which chains had expressed interest, he said: "We are very close to signing one new tenant, which is a famous chain, and there are a few others in negotiations." No date has yet been earmarked for the start of building work on the restaurant/cafes.

The 2014 application came only months after it was revealed that Debenhams had pulled out of bringing a department store to the town because the shopping centre was put up for sale by its then-owners Grosvenor Fund Management.

The proposal for Debenhams was first announced in June 2011 when it was revealed that Coopers Square would undergo a £25 million facelift, creating up to 200 jobs, 11 two-storey shops, a major department store later revealed as Debenhams, and a new rooftop car park.

However, no work on the plan materialised and it was later abandoned when Debenhams pulled out.

Now, seven years since the original application, East Staffordshire Borough Council has approved the new proposal.

If built, the restaurants/cafes will be sited within the service yard adjacent to the existing Superdrug retail unit at 18 to 22 Underhill Walk at Coopers Square. Both units would have a total floor area of 520m² (5,600ft²).

The two units would have entrances fronting the car park and service entrances from the existing service yard to the rear.

The existing hard landscaping and bollards within the pedestrian area in front of the shopping centre entrance would be renewed and extended along the entrances of the proposed units.