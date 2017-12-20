Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A brand new recruit to Burton's fire station is just one of 15 new firefighters brought into the ranks of Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The service has welcomed the 15 new recruits following an intense 15 week training course, and 31-year-old Sam Smith will now begin work at Burton Fire Station, on Moor Street.

This group of workers are the first full-time firefighters recruited by the service in eight years, and were joined by family and friends at the services Pirehill headquarters, in Stone, on Thursday, December 14, for their passing out parade.

The recruits demonstrated what they had learnt during training, by carrying out two demonstrations. The first was a mock rescue of two people, while wearing breathing apparatus to enter a smoke filled building.

They also attended a road traffic collision, having to remove a roof and an extrication from a second vehicle before being presented with their certificates by Lord Lieutenant, Ian Dudson CBE and Becci Bryant, the chief fire officer of the service.

Sam Smith, who is originally from Melton Mowbray, said: "I am really proud to complete the course, it's been a tough 15 weeks, bit of a roller coaster ride but thoroughly enjoyed by us all. The instructors put in so much effort with us all to make us safe and make us really good at what we do.

"The highlight practically would be working in the fire behaviour training facility which is really good.

"Also going in a school to educate children about fire safety, working with the prevent team, which was daunting at first but was actually really good and I really enjoyed it. It was fantastic to get out into the public, visiting people to do safe and well visits, making a difference.

"I'm looking forward to getting embedded in the team at Burton and also looking forward to using my skills and just being a firefighter, it's the best job in the world."

Chief fire officer, Becci Bryant added: "I am really delighted to welcome our new recruits to the service and I congratulate them on reaching this point in their training.

"This is a monumental and very proud moment for us as they're the first fulltime firefighters to be recruited in eight years. I hope they continue to enjoy their new roles and quickly get settled in and out of station, where they will be out in our communities making a real difference to people's lives."

During their 15-weeks of training, Mr Smith and the other 14 recruits were taught all aspects of the prevention and operational work they will have to perform through their new career.

They spent a full week on prevention training, preparing themselves for visits to members of the community to spread information on how to avoid fires.

Operational skills includes the use of breathing apparatus to work as a team in smoked-out buildings, running hoses from appliances to fire and how to use hydraulic cutting equipment to free people trapped in vehicles after car accidents.