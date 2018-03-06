Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staffordshire County Council is to shell out nearly £5 million extra on waste disposal in the next five years due to a swathe of new homes being built across the county.

Councillor Gill Heath, says the "continued demand for homes" is set to cost the authority dearly when it comes to waste.

In the budget for the next year, the county council reveals a "higher than previously assumed" amount of waste tonnage is set to cost it £480,000 this year alone.

The cost is set to increase year on year for the next five years up until 2022 to 2023, totalling an overall sum of £4.78 million.

Cllr Heath said: "With high employment, good schools and a great quality of life in Staffordshire, there's a continued demand for more homes to meet the needs of young and old people, as well as families.

"Inevitably, while we would encourage people to recycle as much as possible, that means more 'grey bin' rubbish to be collected.

"Although that means more waste, only two per cent of household waste goes to landfill, the rest is recycled or taken to specialist plants where it is converted into energy."

In 2019 the county council will shell out £650,000 extra, followed by £820,000 the next year, £1.16 million the year after and £1.67 million the year after that.

However, it is also forecast to save money via garden waste collections.

(Image: Getty)

It pays district and borough councils across the county per tonne they collect in the form of green waste recycling credits.

However, it anticipates collecting less garden waste due to councils in Tamworth and Lichfield opting to charge residents for pickups.

This should save the council £150,000 each year for the next five years, a total of £750,000 by the end of 2023, estimated figures reveal.