Images taken from the sky show the progress of work at the new ground for Burton Rugby Club in Tatenhill.

The club, which has played at the Peel Croft ground for more than 100 years, is hoping to move to the new ground in time for the 2018/19 season.

Work is well under way on the new facilities in the village, as workmen can be seen developing the land ready for the club to move in.

The new ground for Burton Rugby Club is close to the site of the new Branston Road high school, which is currently under construction. Staffordshire County Council has bought some land close by which will be used for communal car parks and access for both the club and school.

The work is being carried out by Development Portfolio Management, which is also developing Burton Shopping Park at the club's current ground.

The latest images, which were captured by drone, clearly shows diggers working on the site close to a large plot of land which looks like it could become a pitch.

Today, developers said there have been no further developments to the site and that work is still ongoing to create the club's new home in Tatenhill.

Other sporting clubs will join the rugby club at the new Tatenhill site, including Dunstall Cricket Club and Grange Tennis Club.

Major retailers could be on the cusp of signing a deal for the long-awaited new shopping park in Burton enabling the town's rugby club to move to its new community facility.

The club's relocation will trigger the start of works for the new Burton shopping park at the club's current Peel Croft ground which could be open as early as Christmas 2018.

Burton Rugby Club on the move as work starts on town's new shopping park

Development of Burton Shopping Park

Detailed plans to turn the club's former site into a shopping park have been approved by East Staffordshire Borough Council. The retailers who will set up home on the shopping park are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

There will be three larger and five smaller retail units, totalling 6,456 square metres, or 69,500 square feet. There will also be 222 car parking spaces, 12 of which will be for disabled and 16 for parent toddler use.

The former Blockbusters building will be demolished and current businesses located elsewhere. Development Portfolio Management, who are developing the park and the club's new ground, are close to revealing the names of the shops that will set up there.

The application has been submitted to East Staffordshire Borough Council three times in the past, with the first being submitted in 2012. The initial proposals struggled to be pushed through due to the recession and the economic climate in the area at the time.